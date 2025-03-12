Trump Administration releases 'self-deporting' app

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The CBP Home app was recently released by the Trump Administration, where undocumented immigrants can label themselves as undocumented and make plans to 'self deport' themselves.



On January 20, the Trump Administration announced the removal of the CBP One app, a resource that allowed undocumented immigrants to apply for asylum.

The app was then reinvented and on March 10, the administration launched the CBP Home app. An app that now allows people to submit their intent to ‘self deport’.

This app is part of a larger administration campaign called “Stay out and Leave Now”



The Trump Administration just unveiled an app where undocumented immigrants can "self deport" themselves. However, immigration lawyers say, people need to be very careful about using this.

In a statement by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem she said quote,

“The Biden Administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than 1 million aliens to illegally enter the United States. With the launching of the CBP Home app, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system.”

However, Immigration attorney Gabriela Lopez Garcia says the idea of self deportation doesn’t necessarily call for a safer option.

23ABC Neighborhood Reporter Ruby Rivera interviewing immigration attorney Gabriela Lopez Garcia about the "self-deporting" app

“The government is phrasing it as if you take this option, you might have options to return which is not necessarily truthful because there are other options just to leaving and returning even if you are deported,” said Lopez.

The Administration’s efforts come after President Trump’s statements regarding his ideas for mass deportation. However, Garcia says this could potentially do more than just separate families.

“If things continue in this matter I think we might see businesses close we might see obviously farm workers, farm laborers leaving and that's quite impactful for Central Valley as a whole, California, our nation as a whole,” said Garcia.

Since mass deportation is becoming more of a concern, immigration attorney Ana Huerta says preparations are already underway.

“Organizations such as the UFW Foundation, the Dolores Huerta, the Rapid Response Network are working together to put family prepared packets out into the community so that custody arrangements are being considered and planned for,” said Huerta.

Garcia says though there is an uptick in fear, she says it’s best to weigh out all options before making a decision.

“Speaking in terms of the law, and the options under the law and the effect of the law, nothing has changed,” said Garcia. “I think this is again a push so people start having that conservation on their own and start to make that decision on their own,” said Garcia.

