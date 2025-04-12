Trump Executive Order requiring non-citizens to register federally takes effect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The order raises concerns among undocumented residents and the community about compliance and repercussions.



President Trump's executive order mandates non-citizens in the U.S. to register or face penalties, including deportation.

Historically, similar orders were used for data collection, not law enforcement, as per immigration attorney Win Eaton.

Undocumented individuals are particularly affected, with higher stakes for registration compared to those on visas.

Community reactions vary, with some fearing for their families' financial stability due to the order.

The executive order was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it remains in effect while awaiting further court action.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact-checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One of the first executive orders President Donald Trump signed on his first day in office is titled 'Protecting the American People Against Invasion'. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter, the order boiled down to a simple explanation, all non-citizens living in the United States must register with the federal government or face civil and or criminal penalties including deportation.

This isn't the first time that we've seen similar orders in place, historically similar tactics were used as part of the Smith Act which was signed into law in 1940 as the United State's involvement in World War Two became a more certain reality, and following the September 11th attacks, a National Security Entry-Exit Registration system was put in place for several countries with predominantly Arab or Muslim populations.

Back to the present, area immigration attorney Win Eaton says his understanding of the 1940s use of this law was data collection and not law enforcement.

"The government has tried this before this law went into effect in 1940 we tried it for 20 years until 1960 and gave up on it. It was designed just as a mechanism to have some idea for data collection. This was never designed to be a law enforcement tool."

According to Eaton, many non-citizens are already a part of the system that the Trump administration is putting in place, but now this puts higher stakes on them to register.

"If you're on certain visa categories, if you're in certain applicant status, and you're pending a green card process or a citizenship process, you've already been through your biometric appointment," said Eaton. "Then you're already considered registered."

So those that are undocumented, that have not or do not have a current process in play, then they are required to register."

In East Bakersfield, we spoke with one woman who said one of the main providers for their family financially is undocumented and an order like this could spell problems for the family.

Another person we spoke to is Francisco Garcia, a Bakersfield resident of 35 years who said he was undocumented at one point but is now a citizen, in his eyes most people won't comply with the order.

"A few may register, but I can assure you that not even half of them will register. Because there is resistance to this."

The executive order bounced through the court system and was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that until the order goes back to court, it will stand as is.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

