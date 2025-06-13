Trump reverses California’s EV rules; Newsom files lawsuit and executive order

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In early May, Congress voted on a joint resolution that aims to undo several epa policies affecting California vehicles. On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed these resolutions.



Motor City GMC in Bakersfield says only about 7% of the cars they sell are electric vehicles.

With the Advanced Clean Cars II rule, 35% of vehicles sold would need to be zero emission by 2026.

That's all about to change, as President Trump signed off on resolutions that undo this rule.

In 2023, the California Air Resources Board launched Advanced Clean Cars II, which would phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

On Thursday, President Trump signed a resolution blocking this rule; a decision that John Pitre, the COO of Motor City GMC in Bakersfield, says was the right move.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for California consumers to decide what they want,” said Pitre.

Challenging Trump's move, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that California is suing the Trump Administration:

“Trump’s all-out assault on California continues – and this time he’s destroying our clean air and America’s global competitiveness in the process. We are suing to stop this latest illegal action by a President who is a wholly-owned subsidiary of big polluters.”

Also on Thursday, Governor Newsom signed an executive order.

In a statement on the governor’s website, he says, “We won’t let this illegal action by Trump and Republicans in the pockets of polluters stand in the way of commonsense policy to clean our air, protect the health of our kids and compete on the global stage. I’m signing an executive order to keep California on track with our world-leading transition to cleaner cars.”

However, Pitre says that it should be up to consumers to decide what vehicle works for them.

“Our current volume is about six or seven percent EV at all of our stores combined,” said Pitre. “So if we had to triple our output of EV sales or reduce our gas powered vehicle sales, it would have had a huge impact because frankly, the consumers are not ready for that.”

