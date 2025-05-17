Turning tassels, chasing dreams: Bakersfield College celebrates the Class of 2025

BAKERSFIELD CALIF. (KERO) — The largest class of Bakersfield College with around 2,000 Graduates walk their way across the stage.

2,000 students graduated this year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In celebration of achievement Loved ones, friends, family , and faculty filled the seats of the Bakersfield Colleges indoor theater for one common goal.

“You guys out there the graduating class of 2025.”

The 9th Annual African American Commencement one of many celebrations honoring students of color making honor roll and maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher.

But these students also received one of the highest honor of heritage in college any African American student can get a Ghanaian Kente cloth.

One Bakersfield rising scholar liberal arts graduate Trevor Turner formerly incarcerated made a powerful speech of the night.

“The path here wasn’t straight I had to fight through my past through doubt, through systems of that weren’t built for me to win. I showed up just like you showed up. Sometimes tired, sometimes unsure, but we showed up anyways, now we stand here proof that change is real that growth is possible and proof that black excellence is alive and well on this campus and in this community.”

Other students getting ready to graduate like Oscar Garcia, made the path to success shorter.

He is a Delano High school student taking college courses to study mathematics.

Dreaming big to shape the future of education.

“Hopefully teach the middle schools and you know improve their curriculum.”

While an another graduating with Ariana Merino balances being a full time mom, working, and school with her psychology degree she has plans to give back to society.

"I want to help people suffering from addiction. I went down that path so I want to contribute and give back."

I asked her, how does it feel to get your diploma?

Merino proudly says, "Amazing I never thought I would accomplish you know with my four kids by my side I made it.

