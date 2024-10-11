Two Bakersfield locals named the new Oxnard Pal International Boxing champions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Xavier Alcala and Aaron Guzman came back home to Bakersfield with a gold medal competing in the Oxnard PAL international competition winning in their weight class.



Xavier Alcala, 16, has been training since the age of 5 under the guidance of his father, Daniel Alcala.

Aaron Guzman began boxing at 13 and qualified for the Silver Gloves tournament at 18.

Both fighters competed against national and international opponents, including those from India, Ukraine, Mexico, and the UK.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Xavier Alcala has been training for boxing with his father since the age of 5. Now he's 16 and tells me being inside the ring clears his mind.

Xavier Alcala say's, "Every nerve that you have that when you worry about it, just goes away, it's just you and them."

His Daniel Alcala father says it hasn't been easy but he's proud of his son coming home an International champion.

Daniel Alcala "I expect him to do more you know he's my son, I have to learn how not to take boxing home also."

Daniel Alcala has trained with Aaron Guzman for 5 years. Guzman started fighting at the age of 13, winning 4 fights and beating the top kids in the nation, qualifying for the Silver Gloves tournament at just 18.

Guzman shares, "At first it was around central California and then from there on we went to different states around the country."

With a team of 9 entering the finals, Alcala and Guzman fought against national competitors and those from abroad such as India, Ukraine, Mexico, and the UK.

Both won their weight class, with Alcala fighting in the age range of 16-18 with the weight class of 165 and Guzman fighting in the age range of 19-40 in the weight class of 189.

Guzman tells me, "It feels good it's a little stressful but when the bell rings you just gotta get to work."

Alcala said, "I feel unbeatable when I put on the gloves."

Xavier and Arron are hoping to go pro with Silver Gloves being their next competition, starting the first week of November.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

