Two local Bakersfield fighters spread their wings and return with the gold

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Miguel Vega & Bobby Doty Jr are both local boxers from Bakersfield. Taking on competitors from across the country one by one. Recently each fighter competed in their championship match, both walking away with the belt.



The city of Bakersfield is known for its good food and music, but also for the boxing talent it produces daily. Two young athletes took a chance on themselves and traveled out of the city to come back with the championship

Bobby Doty Jr. and Miguel Vega are both local residents of Bakersfield who discovered their passion for the sport at a young age. They have dedicated themselves to honing their skills to compete against challengers from all over the country. One triumphed at the Mayweather tournament in Las Vegas, while the other secured victory at the So Cal Championships in Temecula.

Bobby Doty Jr Floyd Mayweather Tournament Champion said "It was three rounds close to a minute and a half per round. I was a little bit nervous at first but I continued to fight my heart out. He made it through all the rounds but I did give him an eight count! So I was close to knocking him out in the last round."

Miguel Vega SoCal Tournament Champion said "First round it was a little hard, I wasn't doing most of the stuff my coach was telling me to do. Once I started to adjust and get comfortable I felt more like myself. Approaching the third round I was a little tired but I almost dropped him towards the end of the fight."

Both boxers have been fighting for over five years, learning strategic moves from their coaches and bringing those lessons with them in the ring.

Vince "Rock" Hudson Boxing Coach said "One of my favorite things is watching them spar. Watching them have good days and bad days. Now they don't look at the bad days as it's over with, instead they motivate them to get better. It helps them grow in what they are doing."

Each fighter underwent weeks of rigorous training to prepare for their exhibition match. They dedicated extra time to perfect their footwork and worked hard to shed pounds in order to meet the weight requirements.

"It was fun, but I did have to lose weight to compete. Close to two pounds as I prepared for the fight." said Doty

Coach Rock tells me this gym is in honor of his father Champ. He named the facility Champions because that is what they strive to produce. Champion meaning Courageous, Humble, Academically, Motivated, Prospering, In, Overcoming, Negative, Situations.

Vega said "I was nervous in the beginning, but most of the time I was ready. I knew I trained too hard to be here. After hearing them call out my name, I was so happy! All that training and running was all worth it and it didn't go to waste."

"You can be anything you want to be in life. The thing is you have to go for it, and never give up. Winner never quit and quitters never win." said Hudson

If you are interested in enrolling your child at the Champions Boxer Academy. You can reach out at 818-631-8937 or by visiting their website.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

