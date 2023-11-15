Two local teens meet for a special surprise

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Remember when we first told you about about 15-year-old Zayden Depina, a local teen who’s life took a sharp turn when he was diagnosed with B-cell acute Lymphoblastic leukemia last year? A non-profit was working to get the teen and his family back to Disney World.

Now, the family is one step closer, thanks to another local teen.

Manik Anand is a Junior at Stockdale High School, the same school district as Depina. He said when he saw our story about Depina, he knew he could make a difference.

Anand said he started calling around to local businesses and before he knew it he’d raised $4,000.

The two teens met for the first time when Anand showed up at Depina's house to surprise him with a check.

