Two more people arrested in Bakersfield daycare abuse investigations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More arrests have been made in connection with the private daycare that has been under investigation. Authorities have now arrested the owner of Tienda Daycare, her husband, and their adult son on multiple charges, though the cases are unrelated.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Margie Tienda and her husband, 58-year-old Louis Rodriguez, were arrested on unrelated child endangerment charges. This comes after their son was arrested on multiple felony child abuse charges.

On February 21, 25-year-old Brandon Michael Rodriguez, was booked and charged with lewd acts with a child under 14, sexual penetration by force, and willful cruelty to a child. He has since posted bail.

Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing and encourage anyone with information to call 661-861-3110.

For more coverage from Madi Vollmer click here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

