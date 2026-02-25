Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two more people arrested in Bakersfield daycare abuse investigations

Daycare owner, her husband, and their adult son face separate charges in an active investigation into alleged abuse at a Bakersfield home daycare.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Family arrested in Bakersfield daycare abuse investigations
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More arrests have been made in connection with the private daycare that has been under investigation. Authorities have now arrested the owner of Tienda Daycare, her husband, and their adult son on multiple charges, though the cases are unrelated.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Margie Tienda and her husband, 58-year-old Louis Rodriguez, were arrested on unrelated child endangerment charges. This comes after their son was arrested on multiple felony child abuse charges.

On February 21, 25-year-old Brandon Michael Rodriguez, was booked and charged with lewd acts with a child under 14, sexual penetration by force, and willful cruelty to a child. He has since posted bail.

Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing and encourage anyone with information to call 661-861-3110.

