Two years after ‘Razzle’ was stolen, one junior rider is back in the saddle

Two years ago, 23ABC told you the story about eight-year-old Kingsley Mercer and her pony, Razzle. Right after their first competition, Razzle was stolen.

While the mystery of the disappearance has never been solved, Kingsley was back in the saddle with a new pony in this year's competition.

The Kern County Fair’s 2024 Junior Rodeo took place at the Fairgrounds on Sunday, September 22.

The Mercers are still offering a reward for the return of Razzle.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two years ago, Jay Mercer got his daughter, Kingsley Mercer, a pony when she was five years old.

“One thing I’ve learned is for whatever reason, little girls love their horses,” said Jay Mercer.

Instantly, Kingsley fell in love with ‘Razzle’.

Together, the two competed in the Kern County Fair’s Junior Rodeo.

“Razzle is my first pony, and when we went to the fair and we came back the next day, she wasn’t there,” said Kingsley.

But after the first day of competing, Razzle was no longer in her stable.

“They took her halters and there were footprints in her pen so we knew that she had been stolen,” said Jay Mercer.

The family set a reward for Razzle’s return. But now, two years later, there’s still no lead.

While the family still misses Razzle, Kingsley was more determined than ever.

“She was absolutely in love with Razzle. And when we lost Razzle, we’re still hoping to get him back,” said Jay Mercer. “[Kingsley] took off and worked really, really hard… trying to be the best barrel racer out there.”

At this year’s junior rodeo at the fairgrounds, Kingsley shows off her new steed.

“This is my pony, Prince,” said Kingsley.

For the past year, Kingsley has been training with Prince at Razzle’s Ranch, named after her first pony.

“Razzle Ranch is a community. It’s a family,” said Jay Mercer. “It’s not for everybody, but what I’ve seen is for the people that want to work really, really hard, want to spend a lot of time with their horses, and just want to eat, breathe, and sleep rodeo.”

With her friends' support, Kingsley continues her journey, hoping to enter a big barrel race in San Antonio this November.

The Mercer family continues to offer a reward for Razzle's return.

