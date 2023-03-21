One family's heartbreak turns to hope through Razzle Ranch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — “She was my little pony that was my best friend,” said seven-year-old Kingsley Mercer.

Kingsley is a dedicated horse girl.

“They’re fun and I like to barrel race,” she said.

Out of all their horses though, there’s one that stands out above the rest for little Kingsley and that’s her pony Razzle. Back in September, Kingsley was competing in the Kern County Fair with Razzle, but afterwards Razzle was stolen from their stables.

“She was small and fun to ride,” Kingsley said. “She would just get in the pen and I would let her go roll in the dirt after we gave her a bath and I would be sometimes mad at her when she would do it.”

“It’s been emotional,” said her father Jay Mercer. “We took Kingsley on a cruise and they ask her to draw a picture and she draws a picture of Razzle, I miss you Razzle, and at night she’ll say ‘daddy can we pray for Razzle?”

Efforts to bring Razzle home persisted, from group search parties spending weekends walking the riverbed to donations from the community. Jay said he even hired a private investigator and had hundreds of tips called in.

“I can’t get over the crossing guard with the Veterans of Foreign Wars who donated a $1,000,” he said.

While all that work hasn’t brought Razzle home yet, it’s not gone to waste.

“As heartbreaking was it is, they’re doing their best to make a positive out of a negative,” said Missy Greynolds, Kingley’s trainer.

After Razzle’s disappearance, the Mercers were looking for a secure place to board the rest of their horses. While Jay says there are a number of secure locations around Bakersfield, none of them had room. So they took matters into their own hands.

“We found this sweet couple and they said you know we’ve talked about selling and we think this will fit your cause,” he said.

Out of their heartbreak came Razzle Ranch, a secure boarding ranch located in Southwest Bakersfield.

“We have cameras and gates and locks, and someone who lives on the property full-time,” Jay said.

They also want to bring the community in, offering lessons for anyone interested.

“From the very beginning, Razzle was the catalyst,” said Greynolds who has trained Kingsley for two years now and plans to help with Razzle Ranch. “Kingsley is a bubbly girl. She is up for anything, if you say let’s go in the water and go swim our horses, let’s go climb that hill over their Kingsley is game.”

Meanwhile, in the heart of Razzle Ranch, an empty pen remain. It has Razzle’s name on it and her reigns hanging on the gate. It’s there waiting for the pony to find her way home.

“I’d say, if she were to come home that I would be glad and I would love her,” said Kingsley.

Razzle Ranch is located on 659 Rugger Street. You can message them for information here.

If you have any information about Razzle's disappearance, you can contact madisoncambrias@gmail.com or call 661-333-0017. You can also report tips to Netposse.com, a national registry.