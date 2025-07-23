Unsheltered homelessness drops 10% in metro Bakersfield area, officials see progress toward long-term goal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The number of unsheltered people in the metro Bakersfield area, which includes Oildale, has dropped by about 10% according to the latest point-in-time count. This comes as the overall number of unhoused individuals has remained relatively stable from 2024 to 2025.

City officials and the regional homeless collaborative view this as progress toward their "functional zero" goal set for 10 years from now.

The latest data shows that while the total homeless population hasn't changed significantly, the number of sheltered individuals in the metro area has increased from 969 to 1,201.

"The future will entail all of us, working together side by side to address this issue, it is truly the humanitarian crisis of our lifetime and it requires an all hands on deck approach, with continued investments that are sustainable to see that individuals have the care, support service and housing options," said Christopher Vargas, new Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative Executive Director.

During Tuesday's city homelessness committee meeting, Vargas presented the most recent point-in-time data, emphasizing that the ultimate goal is to achieve functional zero, where homelessness is rare and brief for Kern County residents who expereince it.

Christian Clegg noted that despite progress, significant challenges remain in providing adequate housing and resources.

"Over the next 10 years, we need to make significant investments in housing. We've done a lot of affordable housing, emergency sheltering, but we need to identify the funding to do transitional housing permanent supportive housing and in particular, residential supportive housing, units for those experiencing mental health or substance use challenges," Clegg said.

Vargas highlighted that securing more funding from public and private partners to increase transitional and permanent housing options for unhoused residents in Kern County is the crucial next step.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

