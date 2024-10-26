Valadao and Steel request delay on gas tax vote for more transparency

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Congressman David Valadao is requesting the California Air Resources Board to delay their upcoming vote to amend the Lower Carbon Fuel Standard.



Congressman David Valadao and Congresswoman Michelle Steel requested a delay on the gas tax vote.

The request aims for the California Air Resources Board to release an updated cost analysis.

Valadao criticizes CARB for lack of transparency and withholding information from the public.

CARB acknowledged a potential 47-cent per gallon increase by 2025, later retracted.

Valadao urges voters to contact state legislators and Governor Gavin Newsom for clarifications.

Getting gas in California may cost you even more if amendments to the Lower Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) are passed. In a letter, Members of Congress David Valadao and Michelle Steel asked the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to delay the vote on November 8th, until a cost analysis update is released.

"CARB is trying to make a rash decision, without sharing public information," stated Valadao.

In a briefing held by the California Air Resources Board on Friday, Valadao says the board denied sharing any information on the amendments to the media present. I reached out to CARB for their response to the letter led by the two members of Congress and in an email they stated quote,"We are reviewing the congressional letter, but are under a statutory deadline to vote on the proposed amendments by the end of the year," end quote," end quote.

"They should be making decisions based on transparency and information, said Valadao. "If they have information to back up whatever decision they're making, why aren't they sharing that information with the public."

In September 2023, the letter led by Valadao and Congresswoman Michelle Steel says CARB acknowledged the standard would create a 47-cent per gallon increase by 2025. Information that Valadao says they later retracted.

"An outside expert said they actually think it's higher than that and they won't come back and confirm or deny—provide any sort of data," said Valadao.

With California's average gas price being $4.60 per gallon—over a dollar higher than the national average of $3.14 per gallon, according to the Triple-A—Valadao is calling CARB to reassure citizens about the impact the changes may have on everyone in the state.

"Those who don't have cars, everything that we purchase at the grocery store—at any store—is being transported by a vehicle that most likely uses diesel or a rail that uses diesel, and the idea that we're just going to increase the cost of fuel—it's going to have an impact," explained the congressman.

Valadao encourages voters to reach out to their state legislators and to Governor Gavin Newsom to seek answers from CARB.

"All we're simply asking them to do is delay the hearing, and the action, and put information out so that we have time to at least digest this and see how this is going to impact folks," said Valadao.

For now, the vote is still scheduled for November 8th.

