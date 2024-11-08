Veterans helping Veterans in Bakersfield: With a completed bathroom renovation

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — A local Veteran, Kenneth Teeters founder of the Kenneth Teeters foundation, is helping another local Veterans in Bakersfield with a bathroom renovation.



The Kenneth Teeters foundation finished renovations on local Veteran Burt Alton's bathroom.

The Kenneth Teeters foundation is a local nonprofit aimed to help Veterans by a Veteran.

Both Kenneth and Burt are Vietnam Veterans.

The Kenneth Teeters foundation is looking for Veterans in Bakersfield to help next.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A while ago I came to visit 2 local Vietnam veterans Burt and ken to talk about a bathroom renovation, Burt's bathroom is finally usable.

Burt Alton served in the army and was deployed to Vietnam in 1966 where he was severely injured. He was blown out of bed by a mortar which left him legally blind, and deaf. He also has artificial knees. Faced with multiple disabilities, he said his old bathroom wasn't usable, but his new one is!

Burt says, "They have demoed my bathroom and completely remodeled it, it is more unusable to me now than what it was before."

The last time I saw Burt, his bathroom was gutted. There was nothing but pipes and wood. Now it's much different!

"It was so small and by redoing it the way they did i gained 3 inches in the bathroom and they lowered the threshold to where now it is practically a walk-in shower i don't have to step over it... I got enough lighting in there now where i can see because of my eyesight and that's very important to me." Burt said.

This was all made possible by the Kenneth Teeters foundation, Kenneth is also a Vietnam veteran and he says he wants to continue looking for more veterans to help in the community.

Kenneth Says, "I just want to say thank to the people who have donated to my foundation and its been a big blessing and I hope it continues."

Burt says that moving forward he is willing to lend a helping hand to Kenneth. "This is just a blessing ya know just a fabulous blessing to me." Burt said.

Kenneth and Burt want to remind the community of the importance of honor, celebrating, and appreciating veterans.

Here is a link to the previous story on Kenneth and Burt. Veterans Helping Veterans in Bakersfield.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

