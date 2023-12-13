Vietnam veteran was struck at Christmas parade while trying to save his wife

Video shows photos of Arnold Rios, a victim of the parade crash, and his family.

We now know the identity of the third victim of the Christmas Parade crash. He’s been identified at 77-year-old Arnold Rios, a Vietnam veteran, two-time Purple Heart recipient, father and grandfather.

The family of Rios is suing the alleged driver of the crash, 72-year-old Alan Booth, for compensatory and punitive damages.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“My dad, he’s a hero, he’s just incredibly heroic in every way.”

Arnold Rios is a two-time Purple Heart recipient, a Vietnam War veteran, and passionate member of the community. A hero to his family not only for his service, but his daughters sharing that he was struck at the Bakersfield Christmas Parade as he rushed to get his wife out of harm’s way.

“Since the accident he has been able to recall what happened and he’s slowly recovering,” his daughter Rachel Marantos said.

Rios’s family saying that act of selflessness was just like him. Following his service, he spent years as an LAPD detective and an investigator for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. After his retirement, he volunteered with the United Farm Workers teaching English in Wasco.

During his free time, his daughters said he loved playing with his grandchildren, caring for his wife, and getting to know those in his community. His favorite restaurant in town, Fuego’s Tacos, said his face every week brought a smile to them all.

“He could converse with me, my daughter, everyone,” said Fuego’s owner Alison Zepeda. “He’s just a lovable guy.”

Now the 77-year-old is now in critical condition, with fractures in both legs, his skull, amputated toes and is recovering from a brain bleed.

“It’s horrific, I really can’t visualize it too much, it’s just too horrific,” said his youngest daughter Marissa Sullivan.

Rio and his wife were at the parade to watch one of their grandchildren dance. Around a half hour before the parade began, a white Ford-150 came crashing through the road on 21st and H streets. The alleged driver — 72-year-old Alan Booth — was arrested on site with charges of driving under the influence.

Some have said the saw a drunken man heading to the truck before the crash and reported it. Bakersfield Police confirmed there was a report about an intoxicated person in the area and the investigation into the incident is still underway.

“We are the worst county in the state when it comes to DUI arrest, DUI deaths, and it is an embarrassment,” said Matthew Clark, the attorney representing the Rios family in a civil suit against Booth.

According to the complaint, they are seeking compensatory and punitive damages. The

Clark said incidents of drinking and driving overshadow Kern County. According to BPD, from October to December of last year, they made 209 DUI arrests. This year they’ve already seen an increase with 98 arrest in October and 74 in November.

“There’s just so many other ways that people don’t need to be drinking and driving,” Sullivan said. “Just think about other people, think about us, humanize the victims.”

According to his daughters, Rios has regained some consciousness since the crashes but his doctors say it will be a long recovery.

Zepeda said after learning about his condition, she reached out to other businesses to collaborate on a fundraiser for Rios and the other victims of the crash. She said they’re planning to hold it mid-January and will share more details as the plan is finalized.

