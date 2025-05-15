Viral video of abused dog sparks protest and calls for change

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A disturbing video of an injured dog discarded in a dumpster has sparked protests and calls for better treatment of animals in Kern County.



Outrage is spreading across Kern County after a viral video showed an injured dog thrown into a trash bin behind a Rusty’s Pizza restaurant. Animal advocates and rescuers are calling for urgent reform, demanding an end to abuse, neglect and what they describe as unnecessary euthanasia in local shelters.

“It makes me emotional because it’s so bad out here,” said Grace Rivas, who joined a protest over the weekend. “I just wish people would do better, especially in Kern County.”

Rivas was one of dozens of protesters who gathered to denounce animal cruelty and raise awareness about conditions in the community.

“When you drive on the freeway, you see dogs running in neighborhoods dogs that are hungry, starving, with puppies running behind them,” she said.

The incident that sparked the protest involved a dog later named ‘Rusty Rose’ by rescuers who was discovered in a dumpster on Niles Street. The video quickly spread online, prompting public outcry.

“By the time we found out more information, we realized that Jon had passed away before animal control could even get there,” said protest organizer Janet Armentor.

Armentor said the protest was not only about Jon’s death but also the broader issue of shelter euthanasia rates in Kern County.

“The issue around unnecessary euthanasia has a lot to do with the fact that we have an overpopulation of dogs in this county,” she said.

Nick Cullen, director of Kern County Animal Services, confirmed that 93 animals were euthanized in the past week. Over the last 30 days, 314 animals were euthanized, while more than 900 were saved.

“There are no words to describe how painful it is to know dogs are being euthanized simply because of space, and for no other reason,” Armentor said.

Protester Gina Rolow said the viral video galvanized many community members to take action.

“When I saw this video of this poor animal, it just pushed me and everybody else over the edge,” she said. “I’m hoping that this march will bring awareness and education to the community that something needs to change.”

Kern County Animal Services is asking the public for help identifying the person responsible for dumping the injured dog. Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip by emailing the agency at animalservices@kerncounty.com

