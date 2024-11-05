Voters line up outside the Kern County Elections Department to cast their ballot on Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Election Day began with a busy morning for the Kern County Elections Department, and one local woman waited in line to vote for the first time on Tuesday morning.



Video shows voters lined up outside election headquarters

Stacey Ramirez voted for the first time at 49-years-old. She says there's a lot at stake for her this year, and she wanted to make her voice heard.

Voters lined up out the door at the Kern County Elections Department on Tuesday morning, waiting to cast their ballot, including Stacey Ramirez who voted for the first time.

"I am gonna be 49-years-old, and it's gonna be my first time. Unfortunately, I'm kind of one of those people that felt like my vote didn't matter, but I feel like it's an important year," Ramirez said.

Kern Vote reports 138,661 people in the county registered to vote.

While that number is down from the last presidential election, Aimee Espinoza the Kern County Auditor-Controller, says the polls have stayed busy.

“As of Friday, we had about a 28% turnout so far, but yesterday we were slammed here at the office, nonspot lines all day. Today, we’re not just seeing the participation here at our office, but also out at local poll sites,” Espinoza said.

Polls at the election's department close at 8 p.m. and you can still register to vote today at your local polling location.

“I can't complain if I don't vote,” Ramirez said.



