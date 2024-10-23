Voting and registration reminders ahead of the upcoming presidential election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the presidential general election less than 2 weeks away.

The Kern County Elections office has started the process of checking mail-in ballots.



Voters have two options for turning in their mail-in ballots: in person or by mail.

Conditional or same-day voter registration is available for those who missed the registration deadline.

As of Oct 22nd, the Kern County elections office received upwards of thirty-five thousand ballots.

Results from ballots processed by Nov 1st will be included in the first round of election night results.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Aimee Espinoza, Auditor-Controller-County-Clerk tells me, "Make sure it's signed and they can just drop that directly into the drop box, or they can choose to vote by mail ballot at the poll site without putting it in their envelope."

Voters have two options when turning in their mail-in ballot on November 5th in person and vote by mail, says Espinoza with the Kern County Elections office.

However, if on Election Day you only come in with a vote by mail envelope and no ballot, Espinoza says you have to sign in.

Espinoza, "That's to maintain the integrity of the election and making sure every voter only has one vote counted."

As for those who missed the deadline to register to vote or to update their voter registration information, you still have a chance to vote. California has the state law, conditional voter registration or same day voter registration.

Espinoza, "It's essentially a registration forum, they get issued a ballot and that ballot goes into that envelope. After election day we review those, and anyone who is eligible to vote, we can count their ballot and register them."

The Kern County elections office says as of Oct 22nd they have received upwards of about thirty-five thousand ballots from the community.

Aimee Espinoza, "We are working on processing those, and everything that comes into our office by Friday, November 1st, will be processed and will be included in our first round of election night results around 8 o'clock on election night."

For more election information you can go to our website TurnTo23.comfor a voter guide.

