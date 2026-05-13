Wag Wednesday: Meet Koda from Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Koda from Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue!

Koda and his six siblings were rescued in December by Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue, and he is ready for a forever home! Koda is a shepherd-husky mix, approximately 7 months old. Kelly Gould, director of Lucky's Crew, says Koda would do well with an active family to ensure he gets proper exercise and enrichment.

Koda is dog-friendly, does well in the car, and is learning his basic commands. He is a bundle of love!

To learn more about Koda, click here.

To learn more about the adoption process with Lucky's Crew, visit this link. We've had Lucky's Crew on Wag Wednesday before, and they still have those dogs available! Click to see Adonis's and Valkyrie's articles.

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