Wasco community rallies to save school program

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Parents and educators packed the Wasco Union Elementary School District board meeting Tuesday night to voice concerns over federal budget cuts threatening the district's migrant education program.

The program, which serves approximately 390 students, is currently not receiving any federal funding that typically amounts to $500,000 annually.

"Because what we stand to lose is far more than dollars, it's the heart of the community," one resident said during public comments.

The migrant education program provides supplementary education and support services to eligible migrant children who face challenges due to their mobile lifestyle.

"I want them and all the kids in this town to grow up knowing that their school district doesn't just talk about equity opportunity, but it defends it as well," another resident said.

Board members discussed using reserve funds to keep the program operational for the year, but ultimately voted to table the final decision until their next meeting in August.

"It's just going to prolong these services that need to make it out to our migrant students," said Flor Martínez, migrant resource teacher for Wasco Union Elementary School District.

Eddie Crane, president of Wasco Elementary Teacher Association, expressed disappointment with the delay.

"With our reserves, they could have funded it through this year, and that's what I was really hoping for and I was really disappointed," Crane said.

District officials remain uncertain whether the federal funds will be restored. Meanwhile, California has taken legal action against the Trump administration to challenge the recent funding cuts.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

