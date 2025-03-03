Wendale Davis Foundation continues youth leadership conference in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Wendale Davis Foundation is back with their annual leadership conference ensuring that young people have the resources they need to broaden their future opportunities.



Keynote speaker Ken Cryce inspired attendees by sharing his journey to becoming a CEO.

Workshops covered topics like college life, human trafficking, and gang intervention.

Local students from Kern County schools participated, gaining valuable insights for their futures.

The event aims to motivate at-risk youth to make positive life choices and pursue their dreams.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Around 17 Kern County schools filled rooms and halls at Bakersfield College attending the Wendale Davis annual leadership conference Friday.

With the goal is to encourage and motivate at risk youth to make good choices in their lives.

Bakersfield native Ken Cryce was a keynote speaker, sharing how he became a CEO of U.N.I.F.Y. to let the youth know they can do it too.

Ken Cryce spoke, "Everybody wants to graduate, everybody wants to get a diploma, but you don't have the energy to show up on time or to turn in your paper."

Along with live performances from local Bakersfield artists there were workshops led by Wendale Davis Foundation volunteers, topics included college life, human trafficking, HIV and AIDS awareness, life skills, and drug intervention, as former gang member and drug dealer Frank Wright spoke to the at-risk youth about his experience.

Frank Wright stated, "When I was in there I let them know to follow their dreams; you have to put in the work to follow your dreams."

Ridge View High teacher Jerome Williams says that for years these events have helped his students stay on track.

Jerome Williams remarked, "The event so far has been kind of good, around different areas of life and different things they're going to deal with as they grow up, and hearing it from someone who has gone through those things in their community is important."

As his student Jadah Tyler, a senior at Ridge View High, tells me, because of the college tour and workshops she's ready to follow her next steps outside of high school.

Tyler said, "Coming here taught me a lot to watch my surroundings, when you step out because you never know what's going to happen."

The next Wendale Davis Foundationevent is their march for peace honoring Wendale Davis who on April 23, 2006, was gunned down by unknown gang members.

