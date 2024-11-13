What effects did Bakersfield see from Saturday's warehouse fire?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC spoke to a representative from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to see what they were monitoring from Saturday's widely watched fire.



Saturday's two-alarm fire in East Bakersfield that involved two warehouses on a lot owned by Big Washington LLC. garnered a lot of attention from many because of an impressive smoke column and spread that could be seen well across Kern County.

On Saturday, Kern County Fire Public Information Officer Jonathon Drucker said, because of Saturday's weather conditions and fire pattern, the smoke billowing from the fire was not a concern for firefighters and the public. However, there was still discourse online about the smoke's impact on the community at large, so we reached out to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to see if they were monitoring anything during Saturday's fire.

Danny Gonzalez, a district outreach and communications representative, agreed with KCFD's assessment of the situation, noting the bulk of the smoke that came from the fire made its way above the inversion layer over Kern County, which gave the smoke fewer opportunities to affect residents.

To learn about inversions and how they affect air quality, the National Weather Service has a short presentation on the topic.

