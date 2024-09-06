What has District 2 been able to accomplish without a Supervisor?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For four months, District 2 has been without a present supervisor. Since Zack Scrivner took medical leave in early May, it has been up to staff to address the concerned constituents they serve.

The area of District 2 is the largest area covered by the Board of Supervisors, encompassing the communities of Taft, Maricopa, Frazier Park, Tehachapi, California City, Rosamond, Boron, Mojave, as well as parts of Bakersfield.

District 2 Staff has continued to push forward on planning, construction, road maintenance, and transit projects.

The need in Kern County District 2 for assistance and service to the community continues in the wake of former Supervisor Zack Scrivner’s resignation.

From maintaining a presence at community and government meetings to addressing issues within the areas represented. Public works throughout the district resolved or addressed on average 22 supervisor referrals a month, from encampments to road improvement projects.

April: 21 supervisor referrals resolved or addressed through public works.

May: 25 supervisor referrals resolved or addressed through public works.

June: 27 supervisor referrals resolved or addressed through public works.

July: 16 supervisor referrals resolved or addressed through public works.

We reached out to District 2 Chief of Staff John Antonaros who declined to go on camera but offered a statement, writing in part:

"In the absence of a Supervisor, we have continued to perform our jobs in the same professional manner as before. County staff have been fabulous in cooperating with us on the numerous and diverse issues that arise daily."

When it comes to constituents, the staff reported examples such as:

Assisting Aging and Adult Services to establish a new cooling center in Tehachapi.

Preventing AT&T from discontinuing landline phone service in Frazier Park.

Mediating issues between Rosamond residents and contractors regarding a solar project.

Assist constituents by connecting them with Behavioral Heath and Recovery with mental heath or housing issues.

Assist constituents with Public Health issues, including complaints about potentially illegal food vendors such as food trucks and street vendors, questions about water wells and septic systems.

Assist with improvement projects to Frazier Park Library, Mojave Library, Taft Library and California City Library, including the recently completed new mural on the Mojave Library.

Antonaros said when it comes to the many concerns they run into, District 4 Supervisor and Chairman David Couch and his staff along with the rest of the board have been supportive throughout this time.

While work has continued without a supervisor, Antonaros said it hasn't been without some difficulties, writing:

"In addition to not having a vote on the Board of Supervisors, we have also been delayed in appointing or reappointing members to vacancies on various local boards, commissions, or committees. With that said, I am extremely proud and grateful for the hard work and dedication of the District 2 staff, the County staff, Chairman Couch and his staff, and the other Supervisors and their staff."

On August 5 the board approved an election to fill the vacant seat for District 2.

