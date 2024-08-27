When charity clashes with crime

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In recent years, non-profits and churches like Stay Focused Ministries have faced more and more challenges when it comes to crime and vandalism.



Founder and Director Manuel Carrizalez said these issues have been around since they first started serving the community 30 years ago.

Thanks to their work and longtime commitment to the community, he says they’ve earned the respect of those around them, but even that hasn’t kept them completely safe.

“It’s... I don’t know it’s unexplainable. It’s hard,” said Bakersfield resident Ruby Guerrero.

Guerrero spent most of her life addicted to drugs and most of her adult life living on the streets. But for the last two months, she’s been able to turn her life around thanks to organizations like Teen Challenge and Stay Focused Ministries, who she now helps every week during their food distribution.

“It’s a blessing," she said. "I’m so grateful that I can help people that were like me.”

“I get it. I got a friend downtown just a few blocks away and they busted her windows over 30 times," said Founder and Director Manuel Carrizalez. "And she’s had to pay for them so that adds up.”

“Here, I think the cans been kicked down the road, I think it could be more professional versus trying to sweep it under the carpet," he said. :That’s why we had to put these gates up."

Carrizalez said due to the on-going break-ins and theft, they had to dig into their own pockets to improve security, a challenging move for an organization with little fund to spare. He said for other smaller organizations around them, it’s even tougher.

“There’s a church right behind us that they lit on fire," he said. "To be honest I don’t understand why they do that, but it’s happening.”

In order to address the increase in property crimes, last year the City of Bakersfield put $450,000 of federal aid towards business security grants, awarding applicants up to $5,000 for security improvements and up to $25,000 for site-hardening fixes. During their first round, 71 grants were approved.

However, the grants are not only applicable to businesses in-need, but non-profits and churches as well and city officials encourage organizations to apply.

Carrizalez said despite the on-going crimes carried out against his organization and others alike, he believes there’s worth in continuing the work.

Guerrero said having been on both sides of the issue, it’s a unique feeling.

“It’s hard, like people work hard and people come from far places just to get a box of food, and then on the other side having been homeless, I think it’s just hard from both sides of the world we both suffer sometimes," she said.

The City said currently the security improvement grant program is on hold as remaining funds are continuing to be awarded, however local non-profits and churches can still apply for future funding by emailing EDCD@bakersfieldcity.u.s.

