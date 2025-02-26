Wiki's Wine Dive & Grill in Bakersfield is officially closing their doors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A restaurant that has been a staple in Bakersfield's community is officially closing their doors in March. A new owner has been established, and they are planning to open a new restaurant by spring.



Wiki's has been in the community for last 12 years and they will officially close on March 2, 2024

Owners are ready to leave the restaurant industry and enjoy their retirement.

The new owner will be Lino Gonzalez also known as Chef Lino. Final details are still being discussed on the new restaurant and what direction they will go.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After 12 years of serving the Bakersfield community, Wiki's Wine Dive and Grill is closing on March 2nd. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The owners are looking towards retirement and plan to pass the reins to someone else.

Michael Earheart has been in the restaurant industry for 40 years and has made Wiki's his home for the last 12 years. Bringing joy and good food to the residents of Seven Oaks and surrounding areas of Bakersfield.

Michael Earheart Co-Owner of Wiki's Wine Dive & Grill said "Its been a great thing to feel like we have been that staple. We've been there for charities, friends in the community, and great events. I'm going to miss Wiki's it's a opportunity that we had a offer, and you know I'm ready to retire!"

Even though the owners are closing this chapter in their lives they made it a goal before they left to find someone who could replace them. Michael tells me he has known Chef Lino for a long time, and hes excited to watch him grow and flourish in the community.

"Well its an amazing experience to see people come together, for gatherings and celebrations. We've known Mike for a long time now, we've always supported Wikis. It was nice that he reached out to us, and offered this great opportunity! It just feels perfect, and he's excited for us, just as we are excited for him to start his new chapter." said Lino Gonzalez the new owner.

Earheart said "I'll be honest though, it's a little scary. After being in the restaurant business as long as I've been in. I'm almost tearing up, its 24/7. You know 24/7, over 40 years how do you turn it off? I tell people even worry and stress occupy the day, so all of a sudden you stop! What do you do?"

The two are still finalizing everything when it comes to the restaurant and what changes will be made. Chef Lino tells me he is planning on bringing a whole new concept to the restaurant something he hasn't done before in his other establishments.

"We're just really excited to get in here, and get to work. Mike has been amazing here so we have some big shoes to fill so we have to make sure its perfect." said Gonzalez

Chef Lino plans to open his new restaurant by early April, bringing a new twist to Bakersfield. For 23ABC Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

