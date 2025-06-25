Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Woman arrested in East Bakersfield after hours-long search

California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Sheriff's Office deployed helicopters, drones and K9 units to locate the suspect who was eventually arrested on South Vinland Road.
East Bakersfield suspect arrested after extensive search operation involving multiple agencies
East Bakersfield arrest: Woman charged with assault after hours-long search operation
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman was arrested Tuesday in East Bakersfield after running from law enforcement for hours in an orchard field.

The search began around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Sheriff's Office started looking for the woman near the intersection of Edison Highway and Comanche Drive.

Law enforcement deployed helicopters and drones to locate the suspect while officers patrolled the orchard on foot with K9 units.

The search eventually moved to South Vinland Road, where law enforcement successfully arrested the suspect. According to those at the scene, no officers, deputies, or the suspect were harmed during the incident.

The woman has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

06/24/2025

Clear

-° / 66°

0%

Wednesday

06/25/2025

Clear

97° / 69°

0%

Thursday

06/26/2025

Clear

100° / 70°

0%

Friday

06/27/2025

Clear

102° / 73°

0%

Saturday

06/28/2025

Clear

103° / 72°

0%

Sunday

06/29/2025

Clear

103° / 73°

0%

Monday

06/30/2025

Clear

103° / 73°

0%

Tuesday

07/01/2025

Clear

103° / 74°

0%