Woman arrested in East Bakersfield after hours-long search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman was arrested Tuesday in East Bakersfield after running from law enforcement for hours in an orchard field.

The search began around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Sheriff's Office started looking for the woman near the intersection of Edison Highway and Comanche Drive.

Law enforcement deployed helicopters and drones to locate the suspect while officers patrolled the orchard on foot with K9 units.

The search eventually moved to South Vinland Road, where law enforcement successfully arrested the suspect. According to those at the scene, no officers, deputies, or the suspect were harmed during the incident.

The woman has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

