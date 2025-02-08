Watch Now
Young Bakersfield author uses her writing to address bullying and inspire youth

At just 10 years old, Ivye Skye shares her journey of overcoming bullying through her empowering new book 'Choices'. Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ivey Skye, a young author using her stories to make a difference for youth in the community.

  • Young author Ivye Skye began writing at age 7 to cope with her father's passing.
  • She has published two books, including 'Little Girl You Are' and her latest, 'Choices'.
  • The book 'Choices' addresses bullying, an issue Skye faced in her early school years.
  • Skye aims to empower kids through her writing, helping them feel proud and safe.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ivey Skye tells me as she writes, "I've written a lot, millions of stories but, I have two books out. I'm planning to write millions of more stories."

White say's she's been writing since she was 7 years old as she coped with the passing of her father and later that year she published her first book Little Girl You Are and the magazine Princess Posse.

Skye continues,"I saw books that I liked the writing style and, I started writing cause I thought it was really fun and it was relaxing."

Because of that passion, at the age of 10, she is on to her second book Choices.

A book about bullying as she tells me she's experienced first hand being bullied.

Skye shares,"First grade and in Kindergarten I was bullied for the color of my skin and my hair."

White writes for her generation so they can share the same joy of reading and learn to respect each other.

Skye explains,"I want them to feel proud of themselves. I want them to feel, safe and happy, when they read it. I want them to connect to the character by maybe the characters are going through something they might have gone through in the past."

You can find White's book Choices on Amazon and she tells me she is in the works of writing her next book.

,

