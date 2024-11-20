BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Youth Action Board seeks donations to aid homeless youth in Kern County

Kern County's Youth Action Board is collecting donations until November 30th to support homeless youth with essential items.

The drive aims to provide essentials for homeless youth in the community.

Donations accepted until November 30th include clothes, hygiene items, and more.

Donations will be distributed through Kern County schools' clothing banks.

Broadcast transcript:

Kern County Regional Homeless Collaborative is asking the community for donations. Among those roaming the streets in Kern County are hundreds of young people.

One group is having a donation drive to provide youth with essentials.

Youth Action Board member and peer support specialist for the Kern County network of children, Cynthia Lira-Martinez, knows all too well how it feels to live on the streets and in and out of foster care since the age of 15.

"Housing is a human right and it's something that I went through and it's something that I overcame. Now I'm doing anything that I can to make a difference for those who are still experiencing homelessness."

For the first time, The Kern County Regional Homeless Collaborative Youth Action Board is collecting donations for homeless youth in Kern County until November 30th.

"They don't have a place to just go and get these things, so being that safe place, where they can come to and receive those items to keep themselves warm. They don't have housing so right now they're staying on the streets and making sure they are at least warm while they are out there."

Youth Action Board members know firsthand what it's like to be homeless, and they drew up a wish list.

"A lot of the times I didn't know what resources were available to me. That is what us as the Youth Action Board are trying to do."

With Lira-Martinez telling me at any given month, 300-400 youth experience being homeless. The donations that will be provided are:

Drawstring bags

New clothes for cold weather

Mini first aid kits

Hygiene items

New underwear & socks

Outdoor blankets & handwarmers

Ponchos

LGBTQ+ care items

Fidgets

Shoes

All going towards Kern County schools that have a clothing bank.

"So when we receive those donations, we're giving them out to the community and making sure that they have their basic needs met. Especially now that it's getting cold, these sweaters and blankets will be super beneficial to the youth that are out there experiencing homelessness."

