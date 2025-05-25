Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Zedore Francisco: African American Pioneer in Kern County Agriculture

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif. During a time when land ownership was difficult for African Americans, Zedore Francisco overcame the odds and built generational wealth—his family honors his legacy at their 60th reunion.
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Zedore Francisco, a significant yet overlooked Black figure, who impacted the Kern County community for decades.

  • His family continues to honor his legacy, emphasizing the importance of togetherness and support.
  • Born in 1892, Francisco was one of the few African Americans able to buy land and foster wealth.
  • He served as a farm labor contractor and church minister, positively impacting many lives in Bakersfield.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The music that fills the air, the smiles passed down through generations, and the reunion of loved ones—that’s the lasting impact of Zedore Francisco.

Eliane Francisco says,“My grandfather would always say to us you children stay together in his heavy accent and we have just incorporated that into our thinking, our lifestyle and everything that we do.”

To keep a promise to her grandfather, she traveled all the way from Los Angeles, while other family members came from Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona to honor the late Zedore Francisco at their 60th family reunion.

“Not only did our grandfather want us to stay together we were all raised together so we know each other, it’s not like we are distant cousins or anything like that we were all born raised right here in Bakersfield.”

Zedore Francisco born in Louisiana in 1892, he was one of the few African Americans allowed to buy land.

“Back in his day you didn’t go and get a white collar job you basically made things yourself from the ground up so he just started buying property at an early age, my father bought property at an early age it’s the easiest ways for Africans and for anyone to build wealth.”

Later Francisco moved to Bakersfield in 1936 acquiring more land as a farm labor contractor in the Old River Area in hopes to build wealth and prosperity to African Americans like Daniel Mannings.

“He provided work for a lot of teenagers and of course his family so there for we were earning money during the summer times.” Daniel Mannings explained.

Serving as a church minister for 50 years and a dedicated member of the Bakersfield Board of Trustees his legacy lives on through 4 generations of his family.

Eliane continues, “Where just a family that will always stick together.”

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Saturday

05/24/2025

Clear

-° / 61°

1%

Sunday

05/25/2025

Clear

89° / 60°

1%

Monday

05/26/2025

Clear

82° / 60°

1%

Tuesday

05/27/2025

Clear

91° / 65°

0%

Wednesday

05/28/2025

Partly Cloudy

94° / 65°

0%

Thursday

05/29/2025

Partly Cloudy

93° / 67°

0%

Friday

05/30/2025

Mostly Clear

100° / 72°

0%

Saturday

05/31/2025

Clear

104° / 73°

6%