Break-ins continue at Cal City Boys Scout Lodge

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Several break-ins have occurred over the past year at the Boys Scout Lodge in California City, leaving the city-owned building with no electricity



Jessica Rojas wants to raise money after Boys Scout Lodge burglarized in California City

Jessica says she's been told Cal City does not have the money for repairs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Broken windows and shattered glass. That's some of the damage left behind at the Scout Lodge in California City. I'm Steve Virgen your neighborhood reporter. The city owned building is falling apart with little hope in sight.

“We don’t want to give up on our youth. We want to keep it going.”

That’s Jessica Rojas, a den leader for the Cal City Boy Scouts. She says she wants to raise money to repair the lodge that’s been a victim to burglary and vandalism over the past year. The building is owned by California City.

“It’s been heartbreaking. The great thing about scouting is it teaches our youth some lifelong skills that they can take into their adulthood and possibly pass along to the next generation,” said Rojas.

Jessica says she’s been told the repairs won’t be fixed any time soon because of the city’s budget issues. Electrical repairs could cost up to $50,000, she tells me.

“We would love to reach out to anyone in the community who would join us in our fundraising endeavors in order to raise about $50 to $75,000 for the repairs needed. Anyone else that wants to be a voice and speak on our behalf and reach out to the city to let them know how important this is for our next generation and our community.”

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

