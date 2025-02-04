Cal City aims to prevent animal abuse

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Cal City police chief Justin Vincent says a residence is no place for an animal rescue; rules will need to be enforced.



Four pets and one foster pet are allowed at each residence.

Vincent says Cal City will enforce rules to prevent another case of alleged animal abuse at a residence.

LaQuenta Reynolds of Pawfect Companions says she wants to tell her side of the story eventually.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

California City is already taking the steps so that Friday's alleged animal abuse won't happen again. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. I spoke with Cal City police chief Justin Vincent about the update.

“We are working to look at the municipal code and see if we can make it much clearer as what is considered, what is considered a foster; what is considered a rescue; and to really make sure we have someone trying to start a rescue in a residential area,” says Justin Vincent, Cal City's police chief

Over the past couple of weeks, photos of emaciated dogs have circulated online in connection with the rescue Pawfect Companions. On Friday, Cal City police arrested LaQuenta “Qwin” Reynolds and booked her on suspicion of animal cruelty. Cal City Police said there were 48 dogs seized from the property.

I spoke with Reynolds over the phone on Monday. She did not want to go on camera. But said she does want to eventually tell her side of the story and that she believes she has been slandered.

"This process took us well over a month and as all law enforcement investigations do we want to make sure we have the proper evidence before bringing a case. We will continue that with our animal control and to make sure that all of our furry friends, cats and dogs, are given the proper humane treatment they deserve," Vincent said.

Cal City residents are allowed 4 pets and 1 foster pet per house. I'm Steve Virgen your neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

