Cal City Mayor says more could have been done to prevent Measure 'A' failure

In this video, California City Mayor Kelly Kulikoff says council should have approved a firm to be hired to educate and inform voters about Measure 'A.'

Kulikoff says new city manager Patrick Marsh will have a challenge with regard to cost-cutting efforts to make up for the estimated $5.2 million the special parcel tax would have brought in.

Kulikoff says there's a possibility that some form of Measure 'A' could be on the November ballot.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Special Parcel Tax on the March ballot in California City... failed...

And Mayor Kelly Kulikoff says he knows why.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

He says not enough was done to inform and educate voters on measure 'A.'

"There wasn't consensus on the council to move forward with a firm that would help educate the public on the measure, so that's a major downfall of it, especially during the primary when fewer people vote," says California City Mayor Kelly Kulikoff.

Cal City Mayor Kelly Kulikoff says roughly $90,000 would have been needed for a firm that would have educated voters about the Special Parcel Tax. He says that would have been worth it, considering the estimated $5.2 million the tax would have brought in... to help fund general services, which includes police, fire, and parks staffing.

Now, Kulikoff says there will be cost-cutting efforts needed, a tall task for the new city manager that was announced last week.

The city manager will be up for official approval at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Kulikoff says there's a special council meeting scheduled for Saturday that could determine a new council member to take over the spot that Karen Macedonio vacated when she stepped down in January.

"We do have plans in place. It's just going to be a tough road ahead for California City. But, we survived before. We're going to be able to do it again," Kulikoff says.

Kulikoff says there's a possibility that some form of measure 'A' will be on the November ballot. I'm Steve Virgen, your Cal City neighborhood reporter.

