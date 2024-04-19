Cal City Police serves lunch, plays bingo with seniors at Desert Jade

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Cal City Police Chief Jesse Hightower serves lunch and calls out numbers for bingo at Desert Jade Senior Housing clubhouse.



Cal City police officers make their first visit to Desert Jade Senior Housing since 2020.

Nicole Jarmon, the Desert Jade Senior Housing manager, says the tenants enjoyed the visit.

Cal City Police Chief Jesse Hightower says it's humbling to spend time with seniors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

To protect and serve. That's a priority for police. On Thursday, the Cal City police served up lunch for seniors and added bingo to their duties. I'm Steve Virgen your neighborhood reporter.

The Desert Jade Community in Cal City had the chance to interact with police officers in a good way.

“We had a wonderful time. everyone seemed to be really great. All the officers were just adorable," Donna Juarez said.

Donna Juarez is a resident at Desert Jade Senior Housing and she tells me this is her first time participating in an event with the Cal City police.

They have not been at Desert Jade since 2020. Part of the reason was there had been frequent turnover of the manager at the city-owned apartments, says Nicole Jarmon who is in her first year as the manager.

“Just being able to have the protect and serve come and just show the tenants that hear for them and they love it. They loved it," Jarmon said.

The Cal City police served spaghetti and meatballs and played 10 games of bingo with the residents at the clubhouse, where there are activities throughout the week.

“It’s a good experience not only for us .. it’s humbling for us, but it’s also a good experience for the residents of this community. We’re not afraid to interact. We’re not afraid to sit down and talk to them, discuss their issues quality of life problems. Things like that. It’s good,"

As for upcoming events, Cal City police will also be one of many involved with Tortoise Days, the town’s annual festival, during the first weekend of May. In Cal City I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

