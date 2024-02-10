Cal City Scouts in need of volunteer leaders

In this video, Susan Meixner says the California City BSA Scouts need adult volunteer leaders.

Meixner says that in the 14 years she's been with the scouts it has always been a struggle to get adult volunteer leaders.

Those interested in becoming a leader email Meixner at suzihmkr@hotmail.com.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The California City BSA Scouts are in danger of folding, due to a lack of volunteer leaders.

I’m Steve Virgen, your Cal City neighborhood reporter.

Organizers say it's always been a challenge... that has become even more difficult.

“What do you like about Boy Scouts?”

“That they do cool projects and … building," said Jaxon, a Cub Scout.

Jaxon and his friends were building projects for Valentine's Day this week.

But what the organization needs... is to build from within.

The scouts need more leaders...

Susan Meixner is juggling four roles because of the lack of leaders.

She and Jessica Rojas lead the Cub Scouts.

“Getting leaders, how would you describe that situation? How has that been?”

“It’s always a struggle. It’s been a struggle for as long as I’ve been in scouting and I’ve been in scouting for 14 years," said Meixner.

Volunteers are needed for several positions, including treasurer, secretary, fundraising coordinator and leaders.

Meixner believes the lack of volunteers are because participation numbers are down.

There are only 9 kids in the Cub Scouts and just 8 in the Boy Scout troop.

“A lot of kids in this town are disadvantaged in many different ways and if they come to us, nobody gets turned away and it’s all-inclusive,” Meixner said.

Keep in mind... the Boy Scouts of America... also include girls.

“What did you like about today?”

“It was fun,” Jesse Jo McMillen said.

“What made it fun?”

“Making a puzzle and making, like, what was that called again? A tic tac toe," Jesse Jo said.

Details on how to become an adult leader for the scouts can be found at scouting.org or email Meixner at suzihmkr@hotmail.com.

