Cal City to vote again on special tax

The special tax in Cal City will be voted on again... after a measure failed to gain enough support in March.

The city council passed a motion for a special election at Tuesday night's meeting that is scheduled for July 30th.

The election will cost the city more than 50,000 dollars.

The special tax will split the revenue... 55 percent going to the police department and 45 percent to the fire department.

The council also approved the lowering of the salary for a new police chief by more than 70,000 dollars.

For now, lieutenant Shannon Hayes is the acting police chief.

