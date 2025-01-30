Cal City's new tree planted at City Hall

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — TreeVitalize, a program that plants trees in California City, has its inaugural planting at City Hall



TreeVitalize is set to plant over 500 fruit and shade trees in California City.

TreeVitalize's committee chose an eldarica pine tree because it can thrive in desert conditions.

The eldarica pine appears similar to a Christmas tree.

Cold temperatures did not stop Cal City community members from planting a special pine tree at City Hall on Saturday.

They wanted the desert town to see Christmas come early in January

Before, Cal City had a pole as its “Christmas tree,” but now the city will be a bit more festive with its new Eldarica Pine.

“We as a community decided that the first planting site should be City Hall and it would represent so much for California City. It represents new growth, opportunity, chance. It brings us together as a family. The advisory committee thought it would be an awesome opportunity to bring this long-awaited Christmas Tree that they wanted," says Shauna Royten, president of R.E.A.C.H.

The group known as "TreeVitalize" had its inaugural tree-planting event on Saturday. It’s a three-year program to plant over 500 fruit and shade trees in California City.

“It was absolutely amazing to see the community gather and participate with us in the inaugural tree planting event. They seem to stand behind the whole TreeVitalize project," says Marilyn Giovannetti, president of the Desert Rose Garden Club.

The inaugural tree planting is a team effort that involves several people and moving massive boulders from street medians to the City Hall grounds.

“I’d just like to thank all the volunteers and all the organizations that were involved in this project and the perseverance that it took to make it happen," says Ryan Royten, Shauna's husband.

Why did the committee choose the Eldarica Pine as the tree?

“We chose the Eldarica because it’s one of the pines that do the best in this area. … the Eldarica is really drought tolerant. It has a nice Christmas tree shape to it and it should grow fast,” says Beverly Holt, a Desert Rose Garden Club member.

