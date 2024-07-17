Cal City's water issues continue as cuts create challenges

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Cal City's water department is understaffed dealing with several water pipe breaks and now it will be losing four jobs due to budget problems.



Cal City's water department will have to form a plan as it's losing staff officially on Aug. 6.

The city council of Cal City says it had to cut jobs because of the failure of special tax vote in March.

Cal City is discussing the idea of bringing in a third-party company to take over the water department because the situation is so dire.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Problems continue to rise in California City, especially when it comes to the water department.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter...

In October, I told you about the City's issues with water and its outdated pipes... and the matter hasn't improved.

Now, it might get worse as the City has eliminated 4 jobs in the department.

"With all the issues we have, our water breaks, things like that. It's a bit overwhelming. We just need to do the best we can. All options are on the table."

Joe Barragan, Cal City's Public Works Director, tells me the options include hiring a third-party company to take over the water department.

He tells me that it could cost him his job, but says the situation is dire, especially with the loss of four jobs last week.

It's not the first time the City has discussed a third-party option, but now it's on the table again... with the growing problems in the water department... including frequent water line breaks.

"We've gotten to the point where we are no longer doing preventative maintenance. We're just being reactive," Barragan says.

Cal City is eliminating its Chief Water Operator...

Amo Meza held that position... and has worked for the city for nearly 15 years... so even with the loss... he might remain employed with the City... bumping out someone with less time.

"So that's a huge position because we currently use that individual's license for our water system through the state," Barragan says.

The number of employees in the water department is expected to go down to 8.

Barragan says he understands cuts had to be made because of the failure of the special tax vote in March.

City council says it was deliberate in making the cuts.

"56 percent of the citizens said no to the measure that failed in March. We have to make these cuts or our city goes insolvent. … It's not a matter of how we do it. It has to be done," says Ron Smith, the Cal City Mayor Pro Tem.

"We're in a very difficult situation and sometimes when you're in a situation like that you have to make the difficult decisions," Barragan says.

Cal City's water department will have to form a plan before the eliminations officially take place on August 6th.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

