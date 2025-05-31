California City family remains upset after septic truck spill at their home

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Cal City resident Matthew Swanson says a Waste Management septic truck overflowed and spilled raw sewage onto his driveway in March. He remains upset.



Matthew said that when he requested a fence and soil be replaced in his front yard that he was denied the claim.

Matthew said he was worried and concerned that the sewage spill would be dangerous for his neighbors.

Matthew's family consists of his wife, Tamara, and daughters Dallas and Madison.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Call it a stinky situation. Matthew Swanson watched as a septic truck malfunctioned and spilled sewage onto his driveway at his home in California City. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. Now, he's trying to properly clean it up but has gotten little help in return.

Matthew Swanson caught a nightmare on camera. A Kern County Waste Management septic truck overflowed and raw sewage spilled onto the driveway on March 26. Matthew said he thought he was helping by allowing the truck to park in the driveway to drain his home’s septic tank.

“All of the sudden that cracked glass he showed me earlier completely busted out 4-inch gushing raw sewage right here on our driveway,” Matthew Swanson said.

Matthew says he directed the Waste Management employee to drive away. Waste Management drove down the dirt road and the septic truck dumped the remaining sewage there, Matthew said.

“They never sent anybody to test any soil. They never had a consent form to put that truck on my driveway, which unbeknownst to myself they were supposed to have me sign something to have that truck on our driveway in the first place," Matthew said.

Matthew tells me Waste Management placed new gravel near his driveway and buried the sewage down the street.

Matthew requested that a new fence and soil be replaced in his front yard, but was denied the claim.

“They sent me back a notice saying they are not liable, they’re not responsible for what happened. And, I don’t know if they’re not responsible, who is? Who do I contact for help with this? I don’t know what to do,” Matthew said.

I reached out to Cal City Waste Management and they did not respond. A District 2 representative said they are looking into the matter. I’m Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

