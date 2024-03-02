California City hires another new city manager

Patrick Marsh is set to start his role as city manager of California City on Monday.

Marsh is the first to be hired without the interim tag in a little over a year in Cal City.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Patrick Marsh is set to start work as the city manager of California City on Monday, Mayor Kelly Kulikoff told 23 ABC on Friday.

It’s the first time in just a little over a year that the hire is without an interim tag.

Cal City went through five city managers during that time.

Michele Martinez stepped down in January, a mere 10 weeks into the job because she said she was concerned for her safety.

Marsh most recently worked as a city manager in Fernley, Nev.

His role will be set for official approval during the council meeting on March 12.

Kulikoff also released the following statement to 23 ABC:

"Having a permanent city manager provides stability and continuity in city operations, allowing for long-term planning and strategic initiatives. The problem most cities face is finding the right leadership for the job. It’s a big responsibility. My hope is on March 12th, after public discussion, that we move forward on the best path for the future of California City."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

