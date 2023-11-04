CHAMPIONS: Cal City High girls take home Valley volleyball title

In this video, the California City girls volleyball team and its fans celebrate after winning a Valley championship

California city beats Chowchilla in four sets to win the CIF Central Section Division V title.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The California City Ravens have come a long way since 2020 when they didn’t have a season due to the pandemic and followed that up with just four wins a year later.

Now they're Valley champs!

The Ravens beat Chowchilla in four sets to win the Division 5 title.

“I could not be prouder, like, I feel people keep asking that question and I have no words because three years ago we were so bad that I can’t even explain to you how it was but the jump we’ve made and the process. It was a hard process but we’re here and I’m so thankful," said Moon Boyd, a California City High senior.

The Ravens have that championship feeling. Last year, they bowed out of the playoffs in the first round. This year it was a much different story.

Ceci Foster posted 17 kills and Makayla Haggins led CCHS with 37 assists and 26 digs.

“It feels pretty amazing. It’s super fun and to do it with this team, we’re all having so much fun during it. It feels really great," said Makayla Haggins, a junior at Cal City.

Coach Shane Moore says diversity served as a strength for his team. They bonded through activities. The Ravens host a clinic for kids every summer to give back to the community and inspire others.

“I just love that they were able to have this accomplishment and it just kind of validates all the work that they have put in. It’s very rewarding for them and for us coaches as well," said Shane Moore, California City's coach.

Lizzie Lynch, who had 15 kills and 6 aces, is among the Ravens who are proud of the path they made to the championship.

“When we first started, we were absolute trash. Like we were really bad, and we worked so hard to get here and I’m so proud of all of us,” Lynch, a senior, said.

And, the Cal City gym was rockin’.

Coach Moore said the fans gave the Ravens a significant advantage.

It was the Ravens’ first Valley title since 2017.

“I felt loved. I was, like, this is different because we haven't had much of a student section before so just today brought a different side of how our school is and the community that they love us and they want to support us,” Boyd said,

The Ravens’ thrilling season continues with the CIF State playoffs starting on Tuesday.

