Chop shop bust in Cal City at same site of alleged murder in December

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Three men arrested at Cal City home where evidence of chop shop found and alleged murder took place in December.

Cal City Police announced the arrest of three men at a suspected chop shop... on the same property where a murder allegedly took place last December.

The CCPD announced the arrests on its Facebook pageSunday...

I spoke to one of the people arrested... Jason Yu in January... one month after 21-year-old Luis Esparza Jr. was shot and killed at his house on Tamarack Ave.

Cal City police say Yu... along with Ricardo Ruiz and Wesley Weidner were arrested on multiple charges Thursday... following a fire at the home... where several stolen vehicles were located... along with other stolen property.

As for the murder of Esparza... 65-year-old Gordon Tripp was arrested last month and pleaded not guilty.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a pre-preliminary hearing.

