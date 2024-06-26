Cooling off in Cal City: Pool Opens

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — California City opens its pool at Central Park just in time for heat wave with temperatures just over 100 degrees.



California City acting city manager Latisha Lamberth gives credit to staff, says team effort helped open the pool at Central Park.

Cal City has information on its website along with a calendar regarding the pool.

Lamberth is in charge of parks and rec, along with her duties as acting city manager, as well as human resources director role.

Virgen: "So, how does it feel to be in the pool today? This is the first day that it opened."

Milan: "It feels nice. But at first, it was cold. But then I moved a lot more and now it feels a bit warmer."

Milan and her family came to Cal City's pool on the first day it opened. They were among many who came to beat the heat in the desert.

Kids were jumping in while some adults began the day with some water aerobics.

Lea Bluford directs a class called Music and Movement for those wanting to get a workout while staying cool.

Virgen: "How does it feel to be out here with your friends?"

Lea: "Oh, it feels wonderful! The camaraderie here amongst the ladies, and the gentleman, who attend our class, it's just really super."

Opening the pool wasn't easy.

Acting City Manager Latisha Lamberth says it took a team effort.

Parks and recreation supervisor Theresa Oaks recently stepped down. Lamberth is in charge of parks and rec and is also the HR director. She needed plenty of help to put on the annual Tortoise Days festival this past weekend.

"I have great staff. They pulled double and triple duty. I can't thank them enough. I want to shout out to Sonia Tapia and Leann Weible. Without them, this wouldn't be possible," Lamberth says.

The Cal City website has info on the pool.

