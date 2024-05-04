Desert Tortoise Days postponed due to expected high winds

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The 66th annual Desert Tortoise Days in California City scheduled for this weekend is being postponed due to expected high winds, according to the city’s park and rec Facebook page.

The new dates for the city’s festival are scheduled to be June 22nd and 23rd at Central Park, according to mayor pro tem Ron Smith.

The two-day event includes live entertainment, games and a variety of vendors.

A message from the parks and rec on its Facebook page reads: “We know how much this event means to our community and we want to have a safe, enjoyable event.”

Other events are taking place indoors at Central Park this weekend, including the Arts by the Lake annual art exhibit on Saturday and Sunday in the Arts and Community Center and the Farmers Market in the Strata Center on Saturday.

