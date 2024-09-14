Former city clerk Chavez running for Cal City council

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Socorro Chavez says it doesn't matter if city officials didn't want her as city clerk, she believes the community wants her to run for city council.



Chavez, 29, was fired as city clerk in March. She says she wants to help the city as a council member.

Chavez is known for her positive attitude and her desire to be a volunteer where needed.

Chavez recently visited the senior center in California City to speak to seniors and hear their needs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Being fired as city clerk in March hasn't stopped Socorro Chavez from running for council in California City.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

She says she doesn't want to stop helping the city as what happened in March now seems like a bump in the road.

"After being let go, it didn't matter if management didn't want me. My community did."

Socorro Chavez tells me her motivation to run for city council in California City, where she's going against seven other candidates.

The 29-year-old has been living in the desert town since 2017 and has been working for the city for just as long.

Virgen: "What do you like about this town?"

Chavez: "There's so much diversity. I love it. The community is very united. I've noticed, during the time I was let go in March, so many that I have gotten close to that I never imagined to. It's been a real life-changing experience."

Chavez is known for her positive attitude and her desire to volunteer where needed.

During Easter, she dressed up as a bunny for a city event.

"I loved it. To see the joy of children and just coming around. I mean, I almost had a heat stroke a couple of times. But you know what? It was very much worth it. Justing the joy of the community, seeing everyone together and come around."

Chavez says her time as a city employee will help her as a council member if elected.

"There needs to be a change and some form of transparency here, and I would love to implement that. I've done it with communications, with the city clerk, with payroll, with so many things, implementing ways for us to all communicate together."

A public forum event for the candidates is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

