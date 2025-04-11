Four children, one adult die in house fire near Edwards Air Force Base

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Just past midnight, a fire started at a small home near Edwards Air Force Base. After it was over, it ended up being one of the deadliest structure fires in Kern County history.



Broadcast transcript:

One of the deadliest fires in Kern County history took the lives of 5 people who lived at a home in North Edwards.

“In my career, this is the deadliest fire in a structure fire. It’s a significant loss. It’s one of those types of fires that makes you pause and think about what we do for a living," said Andrew Freeborn with the Kern County Fire Department.

Freeborn describes the aftermath of a brutal fire. It happened around 15 minutes past midnight Thursday on Claymine Road not far from Edwards.

When Kern County firefighters arrived on scene, the home was engulfed in flames. Neighbors describe what they heard.

“What I woke up was to a boom. I came outside and saw all the flames around the house," said Valerie Martinez.

Despite the efforts of firefighters, the fire took the lives of one adult and four minors.

Their identities have not yet been released. Another adult and three minors managed to escape and were unharmed.

The cause of this devastating fire is under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family impacted.

