Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodEdwards Air Force Base / Rosamond / Mojave

Actions

Four children, one adult die in house fire near Edwards Air Force Base

A structure fire in Kern County leaves one adult and four minors dead, while three others escape unharmed.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Posted
and last updated

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Just past midnight, a fire started at a small home near Edwards Air Force Base. After it was over, it ended up being one of the deadliest structure fires in Kern County history.

  • A fire in near Edwards resulted in the deaths of one adult and four children.
  • Kern County firefighters responded quickly but the home was already engulfed in flames.
  • One adult and three minors escaped the fire without injuries.
  • The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
  • This incident marks one of the deadliest fires in Kern County's history.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

One of the deadliest fires in Kern County history took the lives of 5 people who lived at a home in North Edwards.

“In my career, this is the deadliest fire in a structure fire. It’s a significant loss. It’s one of those types of fires that makes you pause and think about what we do for a living," said Andrew Freeborn with the Kern County Fire Department.

Victims of the deadly fire in Kern County
Victims of the deadly fire in Kern County

Freeborn describes the aftermath of a brutal fire. It happened around 15 minutes past midnight Thursday on Claymine Road not far from Edwards.

When Kern County firefighters arrived on scene, the home was engulfed in flames. Neighbors describe what they heard.

“What I woke up was to a boom. I came outside and saw all the flames around the house," said Valerie Martinez.

Neighborhood Reporter Steve Virgen interviewing neighbor Valerie Martinez about the fire that killed 5 people
Neighborhood Reporter Steve Virgen interviewing neighbor Valerie Martinez about the fire that killed 5 people

Despite the efforts of firefighters, the fire took the lives of one adult and four minors.

Their identities have not yet been released. Another adult and three minors managed to escape and were unharmed.

The cause of this devastating fire is under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family impacted.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

04/10/2025

Showers Early

-° / 59°

30%

Friday

04/11/2025

Partly Cloudy

87° / 58°

4%

Saturday

04/12/2025

Clear

83° / 53°

1%

Sunday

04/13/2025

Clear

83° / 58°

0%

Monday

04/14/2025

Partly Cloudy

87° / 59°

2%

Tuesday

04/15/2025

Mostly Clear

87° / 57°

1%

Wednesday

04/16/2025

Mostly Clear

84° / 57°

2%

Thursday

04/17/2025

Partly Cloudy

79° / 56°

12%