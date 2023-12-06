Help on the way for understaffed Cal City Police with COPS Hiring Grant

In this video, Chief Jesse Hightower says the California City Police Department is understaffed and scheduling has been challenging.

The California City Police Department was recently awarded the COPS Hiring Grant for $250,000 that will pay 75 percent of salaries for two new officers for three years.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

CALIFORNIA CITY - Cal City Police is going to add more officers to its department. Help could be on the way in the form of a grant.

“We haven’t been able to hire anyone in a year. The last time I hired a patrolman was last December. To me, that’s not acceptable," said Jesse Hightower, Cal City's chief of police.

However, Hightower’s next two hires are expected very soon.

That’s because Cal City was recently awarded the COPS Hiring Grant of $250,000.

The federal grant will pay 75 percent of the salaries for each of the two new officers for three years.

City Council recently approved the grant.

“There’s still a lot of facets we have to do to accept and receive the grant, so we’re currently in the works with that. So essentially that will allow me to hire two guys under this federal grant, meaning the city would only have to pay 25 percent of each person’s salary. In my opinion, it’s a win," Hightower said.

Hightower has 11 sworn officers on staff.

He says in a perfect world that number would be 17.

His staff has dwindled over the past 10 years causing his scheduling efforts to turn into a juggling act.

Overtime pay is usually not an option.

Lt. Shannon Hayes was instrumental with the grant process.

“It’s definitely been more challenging. It’s created some long hours, long days for some of the guys on patrol. A lot of them have come in and worked on their days off, have done some creative trades with guys just so guys can have days off and spend time with their families," Hayes said.

Hightower is hopeful the hires will happen quickly.

“There’s no relief. For me I have a sense of urgency. I want to be able to get this done. Get guys on the street. I want to promote the city. I want to promote the organization. We have a great group of core guys right now that we’re able to utilize. Morale is up. I’m urgent to get these guys on the street," Hightower said.

Cal City was one of two cities in Kern County that was awarded the COPS Hiring Grant along with Wasco.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

