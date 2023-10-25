Martinez embraces challenge as Cal City's new interim city manager

In this video, new California City interim city manager Michele Martinez says she is not afraid of the many challenges and is excited about the job.

Martinez agreed to become the interim city manager on Saturday, just two days after 23 ABC's report of the frequent city manager turnover.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

California City has moved quickly with a new city manager.

The city agreed to terms with Michele Martinez on Saturday, just two days after 23 ABC’s report about the frequent city manager turnover - that there’s been six city managers within the past three years.

The previous city manager lasted just six weeks.

“There are a lot of things on their plate, but it doesn’t scare me. I am open and ready for the challenge. It actually excites me," says Michele Martinez, California City's Interim City Manager.

If that’s the case, Martinez will be ecstatic.

There are several problems needing solutions as Cal City’s new interim city manager.

The city is in recovery after a 2021-22 Kern County grand jury report described the council as being in crisis mode.

Martinez lives in Long Beach, and she is willing to make the nearly 3-hour drive to tackle the issues in Cal city.

“My goal right now is to ensure that there is a steady ship," Martinez says.

Martinez serves on the California Transportation Commission and also worked 12 years as a council member for the City of Santa Ana.

She says Santa Ana encountered similar problems to cal city, including major fiscal challenges.

“She’s more understanding of what California City needs because she’s had problems this big before. And, that’s what we need, someone who is a problem solver, that has dealt with the issues before," says Kelly Kulikoff, California City's Mayor.

Joe Barragan, the previous acting city manager, said he was not the right fit for the job. He’s now the public works director.

“Hopefully with the new city manager the city can move forward, we’ll start to move forward. Regardless of who’s here we need to work together. It seems that our city is a little divided. Our city council cannot be. They have to work together for the good of our city," Barragan says.

Martinez showed up to work on Monday and she attended the city council meeting on Tuesday.

She says she’ll help the city find a permanent city manager and she is open to the possibility that it could be her. Her new role still needs to be approved.

The mayor says that the interim city manager contract can potentially be on the agenda by the city council meeting on Nov. 14.

“It’s something that I really believe that if you can come together with the core leadership of the mayor, council and its staff and work collectively, we can get a lot done," Martinez says.

The city council knows there are more issues than city manager turnover. but they are pleased with their decision.

