Military veteran in Mojave faces eviction while awaiting housing transfer

(Those interesting in helping Chris McCleave, can visit a GoFundMe page for him.)

A military veteran in the Mojave neighborhood is living with mounting anxiety as he faces possible eviction while waiting for housing assistance that hasn't come.

Chris McCleave shakes with worry when he thinks about his uncertain housing situation. The veteran tells me he's on the verge of being evicted as he awaits a Section 8 housing transfer that the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) has yet to fulfill.

"Very frustrating. Extremely frustrating. A lot of emotional stress, too, the anxiety of not knowing," McCleave said.

McCleave is currently out of a traditional job and earns income by streaming on Twitch as a gamer. He explains that he injured his right knee during Army training, and after his military service, he struggled with drug addiction but has since overcome that challenge.

"Everything in L.A. was just getting too expensive. I couldn't survive out there anymore," McCleave said.

Despite trying to prepare for his move to Mojave by setting up the transfer early, McCleave says HACLA has not responded to his requests, putting him at risk of losing his apartment.

His uncle, Michael Henderson, worries about what might happen if his nephew loses his housing.

"I think they're probably understaffed and underfunded, but they should be talking to these people, especially in the military. They helped us. … I really think we should have someone accountable for this situation," Henderson said.

I reached out to HACLA for comment, but they did not respond to the interview request.

McCleave remains hopeful for a resolution to his situation.

"I'm just hoping for some type of contact with my worker so that I can get a new voucher and be secure here," McCleave said.

While McCleave enjoys living in Mojave and wants to stay in our neighborhood, he fears becoming homeless if his housing transfer isn't processed soon.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

