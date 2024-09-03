Motivated mother running for council in Cal City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — California City mother Quiana Sandres says she's running for council because she wants to clean up the desert town.



Quiana Sandres says she wants to apply her organizational skills to help solve the problems of the city.

Sandres along with council candidates Socorro Chavez and Shawn Bradley will be interviewed for the public on Thursday at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Cal City starting at 10 a.m. Council candidate Michael Hurles will be interviewed Friday at 10 a.m. and candidate LaShelle Cooper is scheduled to be interviewed on Sept. 13 at 4 p.m.

23 ABC's Steve Virgen will interview mayoral candidates Kelly Kulikoff and Duane Vasquez on Wednesday at noon at First Baptist Church. Candidate Marq Hawkins declined to be interviewed for the event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Quiana Sandres juggles many roles in California City... a mother of 5... a volunteer Scout leader... and at Cal City Middle School...

Not to mention, a small business owner... and if that's not enough... She wants to add a city council member to the list.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

And, she believes her organizational skills will greatly benefit the city if elected.

Virgen: "On your most hectic days, what's it like?"

Sandres: (Sigh) "It's a lot." (Laughs)

Quiana Sandres is a 4-year resident of Cal City... and is running against six others for two open seats.

Virgen: Why did you want to run for council?

Sandres: "It's kind of been a spiritual thing. I've kind of been running away from it, but in my heart, it's been saying to do it."

Sandres cares for five children, ages 8 through 15.

She guides just over 15 girls as a Scout Leader... and works at home in charge of her bakery.

She tells me business is expected to pick up with Halloween and the holidays coming up.

"If you don't have organization, like: How do you function?"

About a year ago, Sandres made people aware that Balsitis Park, which is near her home, needs improvements.

Community clean-ups helped, but she says it's just a start.... adding that she wants to beautify other parts of town... while applying her problem-solving skills in other areas of town.

"You have to listen. You have to do what's best for our city. Not what's just best for one person or what's best for two people, but for all the people in the city," Sandres says.

Sandres and fellow candidates Socorro Chavez and Shawn Bradley will be interviewed for the public on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Cal City

The event is put on by I Love Cal City.

23 ABC interviews mayoral candidates Kelly Kulikoff and Duane Vasquez on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the church.

"I know that the city needs a lot of help and I guess you can say I specialize in helping people (laughs)," Sandres says.

Sandres says beautifying California City is at the top of her list...

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

