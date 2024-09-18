Ready to lead: Bradley in the mix for Cal City council

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Bradley led a recall of the mayor and two council members and now he's running for council in California City.



Shawn Bradley started FETCH Animal Rescue in California City earlier this year. He says he wants to helps pets among the many problems he wants to take care of in the desert town.

Bradley says he led the recall because he wants to hold city officials accountable.

Bradley says he can help Cal City with its myriad problems and fiscal challenges.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It wasn't too long ago that Shawn Bradley wanted a recall of the mayor and two council members. Now, he wants to be on the council to create change in California City.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

Bradley says he can lead the desert town out of its troubles.

"I'm running for city council because I know our city is in jeopardy of insolvency."

Shawn Bradley tells me he believes California City could be headed towards disincorporation (or is it unincorporated?)

He has lived in Cal City for ten years and says he has seen the problems pile up... and believes he can help.

"We need to rebuild trust in our council members. We need to feel good again, like there is still an opportunity for our city to grow and excel and be the city we always wanted it to be."

Bradley has been wanting change to happen in Cal City for over the past two years.

He says he's proud that he led a recall of Mayor Kelly Kulikoff, Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith, and Councilman Michael Kulikoff.

"I'm a firm believer that your government has to be transparent, and they have to be held accountable when they're wrong. And sometimes you need to utilize different tools and methods to seek accountability."

Earlier this year, Bradley started FETCH Animal Rescue in Cal City. He says helping pets is among the many things he wants to do.

"I'm a candidate for the people. I would be serving the people, not what I feel is the best, not what I think others would think, it's what the people as a majority believe is the best way that we move forward. Because together, our possibilities are endless."

