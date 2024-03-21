Watch Now
Safe Haven named Non-Profit of the Year for 34th Assembly District

The Safe Haven Kids League of California City was named the 34th Assembly District's Non-Profit of the Year by Assemblyman Tom Lackey.
Posted at 8:36 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 23:36:46-04

The good news keeps coming for the Safe Haven Kids League of California City.

Safe Haven was named the 34th Assembly District’s non-profit of the year by Assemblyman Tom Lackey, according to an email sent from Lackey’s office to Safe Haven.

Founder Linda Myers and co-founder Anthony Myers, husband and wife, will be honored during a luncheon at the capitol in Sacramento on June 5th.

Safe Haven, which was established in 2021, opened a new resources building in January. They feed the community with weekly food giveaways at the resource center and also have special charity events at parks in east Kern.

