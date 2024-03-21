Safe Haven named Non-Profit of the Year for 34th Assembly District

The good news keeps coming for the Safe Haven Kids League of California City.

Safe Haven was named the 34th Assembly District’s non-profit of the year by Assemblyman Tom Lackey, according to an email sent from Lackey’s office to Safe Haven.

Founder Linda Myers and co-founder Anthony Myers, husband and wife, will be honored during a luncheon at the capitol in Sacramento on June 5th.

Safe Haven, which was established in 2021, opened a new resources building in January. They feed the community with weekly food giveaways at the resource center and also have special charity events at parks in east Kern.

